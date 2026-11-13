THIS bridge to be known as ‘Nitish Setu’, announced CM Samrat Chaudhary, PM Modi expected to inaugurate

The Bihar government has decided to name the Kacchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur 6-lane bridge "Nitish Setu" after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

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THIS bridge to be known as 'Nitish Setu', announced CM Samrat Chaudhary, PM Modi expected to inaugurate (Pic: X)

The Bihar government has decided to name the Kacchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur six-lane bridge “Nitish Setu” after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the bridge to the nation on November 21 during his visit to Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally dedicate this newly constructed, magnificent six-lane bridge to the nation during his visit to Bihar on November 21 . The Prime Minister’s ceremony will take place in Rajapakar, Vaishali district, where he will inaugurate this historic bridge.

In the post Chaudhary said, “Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji will be visiting Bihar on November 21. On this occasion, the Honourable Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the six-lane Kacchi Dargah–Raghopur–Bidupur Bridge, which the state government has named ‘Nitish Setu’. The Honourable Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for and inaugurate various public welfare and development projects during the event in Rajapakar.”

Traveling from Patna to North Bihar will be easier

This six-lane bridge will directly connect Patna’s Kacchi Dargah to Bidupur (Raghopur area) in Vaishali district. Its opening will not only reduce the distance between Patna and North Bihar, but will also provide relief to people from severe traffic jams and significantly boost commercial traffic.

During this main function to be held at Rajapakar in Vaishali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not only inaugurate ‘Nitish Setu’ but will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many other public utility and infrastructure schemes for the development of Bihar.