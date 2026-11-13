The Bihar government has decided to name the Kacchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur six-lane bridge “Nitish Setu” after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the bridge to the nation on November 21 during his visit to Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally dedicate this newly constructed, magnificent six-lane bridge to the nation during his visit to Bihar on November 21 . The Prime Minister’s ceremony will take place in Rajapakar, Vaishali district, where he will inaugurate this historic bridge.
In the post Chaudhary said, “Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji will be visiting Bihar on November 21. On this occasion, the Honourable Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the six-lane Kacchi Dargah–Raghopur–Bidupur Bridge, which the state government has named ‘Nitish Setu’. The Honourable Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for and inaugurate various public welfare and development projects during the event in Rajapakar.”
This six-lane bridge will directly connect Patna’s Kacchi Dargah to Bidupur (Raghopur area) in Vaishali district. Its opening will not only reduce the distance between Patna and North Bihar, but will also provide relief to people from severe traffic jams and significantly boost commercial traffic.
During this main function to be held at Rajapakar in Vaishali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not only inaugurate ‘Nitish Setu’ but will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many other public utility and infrastructure schemes for the development of Bihar.
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का 21 नवंबर को बिहार आगमन हो रहा है। इस अवसर पर माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी कच्ची दरगाह-राघोपुर-बिदुपुर छह लेन पुल, जिसका नामकरण राज्य सरकार द्वारा ‘नीतीश सेतु’ किया गया है, राष्ट्र को समर्पित करेंगे।
इसके साथ ही माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी राजापाकर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान विभिन्न जनोपयोगी एवं विकासात्मक योजनाओं का शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन भी करेंगे।
— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) November 13, 2026
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