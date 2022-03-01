Kolkata: ‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar met with a car accident on Monday. According to a media reports, the peanut seller from West Bengal, who sang the viral Bengali song, was rushed to a Suri Super Speciality Hospital after he had hurt his chest while he was learning to drive his newly purchased car.Also Read - Viral Video: Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Grooves On His Trending Song In New Avatar. Watch

Bhuban Badyakar became an overnight internet sensation after his song Kacha Badam went viral. Almost every other song on Instagram had this number playing in the background. Badyakar composed the song to attract buyers as he travelled to different villages in the Birbhum district selling peanuts. His song was later remixed and uploaded on YouTube which has over 50 million views. Also Read - ‘Kacha Badam’ Singer Bhuban Badyakar Receives Rs 3 Lakh From Music Company For His Viral Song

Most recently, Bhuban was seen last week performing live in Kolkata’s Someplace Else pub in Park Street. Wearing a glitzy jacket and a new rockstar avatar, Badyakar looked, unlike his usual self. Also Read - Viral Video: ‘Kacha Badam’ Gets a Haryanvi Remix Starring Bhuban Badyakar, Amit Dhull & Nisha Bhatt | Watch

He was also seen dancing to his own song in an Instagram Reel uploaded by actor Neel Bhattacharya. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Bhuban Badyakar is seen dancing to the song along with a group who are all doing the famous hook steps.

Bhuban Badyakar was recently felicitated by the West Bengal Police.