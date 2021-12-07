Mumbai: Several kadam remains having historical importance to Goa and dating back to the Kadamba era have been found lying in a dilapidated condition at Patye village on the Goa-Maharashtra border, said a report. Years back when the Patye village submerged after the construction of Tillari reservoir at Dodamarg in Maharashtra, the village residents were rehabilitated at Sasoli on the Goa-Maharashtra border. However, many archaeological remains from the era of Goa Kadamba rulers at Patye have been found lying in a neglected condition.Also Read - Goa Sunburn Festival Not to be Held This Year: CM Pramod Sawant

As per a TOI report, the damaged remains are those which officials from both Goa and Maharashtra failed to shift safely. After the Patye village submerged in 2003, the sculptures and historical remains were transported haphazardly, which led to many of the remains being damaged in the process. And, ever since then, the remains have been lying outside the shrine of Bhutoba in a neglected condition. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Announces First List of Its Candidates | Details Here

Various sculptures like the stone slab with the royal emblem of Goa Kadamba rulers, sculptures depicting varied scenes from the epic Ramayana, including the Ram-Ravan battle, burning of Lanka by lord Hanuman, are all lying in damaged conditions now. Speaking to TOI, Sanjay Natekar, a heritage lover from Dodamarg said, “There is an urgent need to initiate conservation efforts by taking Patye villagers into confidence, as archaeological assets of the Goa Kadamba era run the risk of being lost. The royal lion emblem is lying in negligence.” Also Read - Flight Heading To Israel Makes Emergency Landing At India Due to Engine Shut

Sanket Naik, a local teacher from Sal, Bicholim, said, “The sculptural wealth of Patye throws light on the rich history of Dodamarg taluka’s association with the Goa Kadamba era. The folk drama of Ranmale, performed during the festival of Shigmo, too, consolidates the historic linkages.”