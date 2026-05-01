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Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 officially announced, online registrations open till this date | Check routes

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 officially announced, online registrations open till this date | Check routes

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the official website (kmy.gov.in) is now open for online applications. As per the MEA release, the pilgrimage is scheduled in 20 batches, with 10 batches consisting of 50 yatris each.

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra registrations are now open. Image Credit: PTI

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced the launch of the auspicious Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. It stated that the yatra will be organised via two routes, Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim, after coordination with the Chinese government.

This year, the yatra will be conducted between June and August. As per the MEA release, the pilgrimage is scheduled in 20 batches, with 10 batches consisting of 50 yatris each.

When will the official website open for bookings?

According to the ministry, the official website (kmy.gov.in) has been opened for online applications. The registration and selection process has been made completely digital, with all applications to be submitted online. The MEA clarified that there is no requirement to send letters or faxes, with all communication and responses being handled online via the website.

Also Read: Char Dham Yatra picks up pace with massive influx of devotees as portals of Kedarnath Dham open

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The release noted that pilgrims will be chosen through a “fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process.” Applicants can either apply for both routes, indicating their preference, or opt for a single route.

“Applicants can either select both routes, indicating priority, or select only one route. Last date for registration is 19 May 2026,” said an MEA statement.

All about the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY), undertaken by hundreds every year, is widely regarded for its religious and cultural value. It is especially sacred to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, and also holds importance for Jains and Buddhists. The KMY is open to eligible Indian citizens, holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.

Also Read: Char Dham Yatra 2026 to Begin April 19: Yamunotri and Gangotri gates opening first, full schedule inside

China to facilitate travel of 1,000 Indian pilgrims

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, on Friday hailed the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage. Yu said that China would facilitate the travel for 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year. Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is known for its religious value and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for Jains and Buddhists.

Welcome the resumption of the pilgrimage for Indian friends to Kangrínboqê Fēng and Mapam Yuco (Kailash Manasarovar Yatra ) in Xizang Autonomous Region of China 2026! We are pleased to facilitate 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year. May this Yatra become a bridge of faith,… pic.twitter.com/yv9oHZ5ZDy — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) May 1, 2026

In a post on X, she said, “Welcome the resumption of the pilgrimage for Indian friends to Kangrinboqe Feng and Mapam Yuco (Kailash Manasarovar Yatra) in Xizang Autonomous Region of China 2026! We are pleased to facilitate 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year. May this Yatra become a bridge of faith, friendship, and people-to-people bonds between our two great civilizations,” she said in a post on X.

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