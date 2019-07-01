New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has reacted to the incident where his son Akash Vijayvargiya, an MLA, thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that it was very unfortunate and he thought there was mishandling from both sides.

“Kachche khiladi hain, Akash ji bhi aur Nagar Nigam commissioner bhi. It wasn’t a big issue but it was made huge,” said Vijayvargiya.

“I think officers should not be arrogant, they should talk to people’s representatives. I saw a lack of it and to ensure that it doesn’t happen again, both of them should be made to understand,” he added.

Yesterday, Akash Vijayvargiya walked out of jail on bail early in the morning. As soon as he walked out, he was greeted by party workers who garlanded him and welcomed him with folded hands.

Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing outside BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s office in Indore after he got bail in an assault case. (29-06) pic.twitter.com/d1j2d03hLY — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Akash spoke to the media outside the jail and reiterated that he is not ashamed of his deed.

“In such a situation when a woman was being dragged in front of the police, I couldn’t think of doing anything else, not embarrassed at what I did. But I pray to god ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de,” he was quoted.

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that if a building is being demolished anyway, then arrangements are made for the residents to live in a ‘Dharamshala’ and there was mishandling from Nagar Nigam.

“I was once a Councillor, Mayor and Minister of the department, we don’t demolish any residential building during rains. I don’t know if an order for the same was issued by the government, if it wasn’t, it’s a fault on their part”, he added.