New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took a deep dive into Indian mythology to find a parallel of the present CAA situation. Without naming anyone, the BJP leader said that CAA-NRC is like the eighth child of Devaki who made Kamsa tremble in fear even before being born.

CAA, NRC ना हुआ… देवकी का ‘आठवां पुत्र’ हो गया! कि पैदा होने से पहले ही ‘कंस’ को अपना अंत नज़र आने लगा! — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) January 23, 2020

According to Hindu mythology, Devaki is the daughter of Ugrasena, sister of Kamsa, wife of Vasudeva and the biological mother of Krishna. In fact, Krishna is Devaki’s eighth child. Kamsa was told by a celestial voice that the eighth child of this Devaki that you are ferrying shall become your death. Kamsa wanted to kill Devaki but Vasudeva promised to deliver each child to Kamsa. Her first six children were killed.

Though the BJP leader didn’t take any name, his not-so-cryptic tweet is a swipe at the Opposition who, as Vijayvargiya tweeted, became scared of SAA-NRC even before it came to force.

On Wednesday, the BJP leader said that JNu virus has reached Madhya Pradesh as a collector had reportedly slapped BJP workers at a pro-CAA rally. Vijayvargiya said that the collector is a JNU alumnus.