Home

News

India

Independence Day Special: The Forgotten Life of Sushila Didi, Who Helped Bhagat Singh In Hiding

Independence Day Special: The Forgotten Life of Sushila Didi, Who Helped Bhagat Singh In Hiding

Bhagat Singh is said to have respected Sushila as an elder sister, and the two worked together to oppose many British government schemes and to help each other.

The Forgotten Life of India’s Joan of Arc

The Forgotten Life of India’s Joan of Arc: Independence Day, also known as Swatantrata Diwas, holds paramount significance in India’s history. On August 15, 1947, the nation achieved its freedom, putting an end to nearly 200 years of British dominion in the subcontinent. The day is celebrated with a patriotic spirit, as citizens brim with pride and raise the national flag. This occasion also commemorates the sacrifices of numerous freedom fighters who laid down their lives to liberate their motherland from British colonial rule.

Trending Now

Prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Chandra Shekhar Azad played pivotal roles in India’s liberation from the British. However, there are also countless unsung heroes whose valor remains unacknowledged. They have become mere pages in a book, with the current generation unaware of their sacrifices. One such name from the annals of the revolutionary movement is Sushila Mohan, affectionately known as Sushila Didi. She stands out as one of the bravest female revolutionaries in the history of India’s struggle for freedom.

Early Life

Sushila Mohan was born on March 5, 1905 in the Punjab province of British India. Her father was a British Indian army doctor. She pursued her education at Arya Women’s College in Jalandhar from 1921 to 1927. While she wrote nationalist poems, her engagement in active nationalist politics commenced during her college years. Arya Women’s College served as a hub for the nationalist political movement, with figures like its principal Shanno Devi and former principal Kumari Lajjavati being prominent organizers and activists.

Full-Fledged Activist

Sushila went to Dehradun to attend a convention on Hindi literature, there she met with the students of Lahore National College, who were engaged in revolutionary activities. Later, she came in contact of Bhagwati Charan Vohra and his wife Durga Devi and joined the freedom movement. The hanging of Ramprasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Rajendra Lahiri and Roshan Singh following the Kakori Conspiracy Case, inspired her to become a full-fledged activist of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association.

Her father objected to her getting involved in politics and freedom struggle. Sushila decided to leave home and only returned after her father stopped opposing her. Later, she moved to Kolkata where she worked as a tutor for the daughter of Sir Chajjuram Chowdhary.

Gave Gold Bangles

The freedom fighter also gave her gold bangles, that her mother saved for her marriage, to the party in order to collect funds to fight the case for the Kakori accused.

Sushila helped Bhagat Singh

After the assassination of Saunders on 17 December 1927, in Lahore, Bhagat Singh and Durga Devi escaped Lahore and reached Kolkata to hide. It was Sushila Didi who arranged for their stay in Kolkata at her employer’s house. Bhagat Singh is said to have respected Sushila as an elder sister, and the two worked together to oppose many British government schemes and to help each other.

While residing in Kolkata, she actively engaged in protests organized by Subhas Chandra Bose against the Simon Commission. Subsequently, when Bhagat Singh and fellow revolutionaries faced arrest due to their roles in the Delhi and Lahore Conspiracy Cases, she, along with other women activists, established the Bhagat Singh Defence Committee. This committee aimed to raise funds for the legal battles of the undertrials connected to the Lahore and Delhi Conspiracy Cases. Fondly known as “Didi” due to her selflessness and service-oriented demeanour, she left a lasting impact.

The leadership of Hindustan Socialist Republican Association

When Bhagwati Charan Vohra and fellow revolutionaries planned to assassinate Viceroy Irwin in 1930, Sushila Didi was entrusted with the task of gathering information and conducting reconnaissance of the train designated to carry the Viceroy. Regrettably, this scheme ended in failure due to a bomb accidentally detonating in Bhagwati Charan Vohra’s hands, resulting in his instant demise. Following the execution of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and the passing of Chandrashekhar Azad, Sushila Didi assumed leadership of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. She resolved to avenge their deaths by targeting Sir Henry Kirk, the Secretary of the Punjab Government. Sadly, this plot was failed as the police received intelligence about it, leading to the preventive arrest of several revolutionaries. Sushila Didi was also apprehended and held at the Parliament Street police station. Nonetheless, the police couldn’t substantiate her involvement in the scheme, necessitating her release.

India’s Joan of Arc

In 1932, Sushila Didi took part in the Delhi session of the Indian National Congress, an event prohibited by the British government. She was apprehended and imprisoned for a period of six months. In 1933, she tied the knot with Shyam Mohan, a lawyer and Congress activist. In 1937, upon the release of several Kakori revolutionaries from the Andaman Jail, Sushila Didi and Durga Devi decided to orchestrate a political rally in Delhi to honour them. Despite the police banning the rally and issuing threats of arrest for participants, Sushila Didi and Durga Devi effectively conducted the event. Her unwavering courage prompted Pandit Parmanand of Jhansi to refer to her as ‘India’s Joan of Arc’.

After India got independence, Sushila Didi settled in Old Delhi, where she trained hundreds of Dalit women in small scale handicrafts technology. She served as a member of the Delhi Municipal Corporation for a brief period and was elected as the President of the Delhi Congress Committee.

The Sad Demise

The ‘India’s Joan of Arc’ passed away on 13th January 1963. The ‘Sushila Mohan Marg’ in Delhi’s Khari Baoli named in her honour.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES