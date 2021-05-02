Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Kalamassery Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Kalamassery went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Kalamassery seat: Kalamassery comes under the Ernakulam district in Kerala. In 2016, IUML’s V K Ebrahim Kunju bagged this seat by defeating A M Yousaf of CPM by a margin of 12,118 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, V. K. Ebrahim Kunju came to power on MUL’s ticket, defeating K. Chandran Pillai of CPM by a margin of 7,789 votes. In 2016, the Kalamassery Assembly constituency had 1,90,374 registered electors, of which 92,298 were males and 98,076 females.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: P. Rajeev of CPI(M), V. E. Gafoor of IUML, P. S. Jayarajan of BDJS

