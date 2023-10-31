Home

News

Kerala Blasts: Police To Produce Kalamassery Explosions Suspect Dominic Martin In Court

Kerala Blasts: Police To Produce Kalamassery Explosions Suspect Dominic Martin In Court

Kerala Blasts: Dominic Martin, a suspect in the explosions that took place in a convention centre in Kalamassery, is now being produced in court by the state police.

Kerala Blast Suspect Dominic Martin (File Photo)

New Delhi: On October 29, two blasts and a fire at a convention centre in Kalamassery, Ernakulam district of Kerala shocked the nation; while initial investigation said that the blasts happened because of an IED Device, later on the day of the blasts, a person named Dominic Martin took responsibility and surrendered. The Kerala Police will today produce Dominic Martin before the court in connection with his alleged involvement in Sunday’s Kalamassery bomb blast case. Kochi Police had arrested Martin at 7 p.m. on Monday based on a self-made confession video posted on Facebook. Police have taken the suspect, Dominic Martin to his residence in Athani, Ernakulam to collect more evidence.

Trending Now

Kerala Blasts: Suspect Dominic Martin To Be Produced In Court

“Martin has been charged under UAPA, Explosive Act, sections 302 and 307. The arrest was registered at 7 p.m. yesterday. He will be presented before the court today,” Kerala police officials stated.

According to the police investigation so far, it has come to light that he was involved alone in this blast. “We are also investigating whether more people are involved in this,” Kerala police further said.

According to the police, the investigation is going on at a fast pace and all the parties involved will be investigated.

You may like to read

Kerala Blasts Investigation Underway

The Kerala Police have not yet reached any conclusion regarding the blast. The first priority of the police is to present the suspect Dominic in court today, take his remand and then interrogate him.

The police will take Dominic Martin to all those places where, according to Dominic, he allegedly purchased the material for making bombs. Apart from this, the police will also take him to the convention centre.

Earlier speaking with ANI, Police Commissioner A Akbar said, “Dominic Martin’s arrest was recorded at 7 pm. He will be produced in court within the stipulated time. He has been charged under sections of Explosive Substances Act and UAPA. As of now, we are convinced that this is a single man’s act. But we are looking into more details.”

Kerala Blasts: Death Toll, No. Of Injured

Dominic Martin surrendered after claiming responsibility for carrying multiple blasts in Ernakulum district of the state during a religious prayer event a day ago at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery where over 2,000 followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian sect, had gathered for a prayer meeting on Sunday. Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. The death toll in the twin blasts at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre rose to three after a 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.