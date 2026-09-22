Kalkaji gangrape: Three men brutally assault 17-year-old by posing as cops, Delhi Police arrests one after encounter

On Monday, a case of alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old minor girl near the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi came to light. Taking action in this case, the Delhi Police arrested one of the accused in an encounter.

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Kalkaji gangrape: Three men brutally assault a 17-year-old, Delhi Police arrests one after encounter (ANI)

Kalkaji gangrape: In a major breakthrough in the gangrape case of a minor near the Kalkaji Temple, Delhi Police had arrested a criminal after a shootout in the Amar Colony area of ​​southeast Delhi. The suspect’s name is said to be Asif, who works at the Okhla Mandi.

It should be noted that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped near the Kalkaji Temple on Monday. According to police, the minor girl had gone to the Kalkaji Temple with her 17-year-old friend around 7 pm on Monday evening. After visiting the temple, the two went to the nearby Aastha Kunj Park around 7:30 pm.

While they were sitting there, three young men, aged between 25 and 30, approached them. They allegedly introduced themselves as police officers and began questioning the two minors. They then threatened them. One of the accused grabbed the minor boy, and the three then allegedly gang-raped the minor girl.

Police said they received a PCR call from the park around 8:45 pm, in which the teenager reported being gang-raped. The police team arrived at the scene and immediately sent the minor for a medical examination. However, by then, all three accused had fled the scene. Delhi Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and are examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to identify the accused.

Police are also gathering information about the incident from bystanders. Currently, the police are investigating to identify and arrest the accused. Meanwhile, police arrested one of the accused in an encounter last night. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining two accused and are also extracting information about the other two youths from accused Asif. Police say that all three youths will be apprehended soon.

4 minors raped in 10 days

This is the fourth incident of rape of a minor in the capital in 10 days.

On September 13, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped and killed by four, including three minors, in Northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.

On September 16, a 10-year-old Class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area.

On September 22, it was reported that a 15-year-old girl from Kishanganj in Bihar was allegedly held captive and raped for two months in Delhi.