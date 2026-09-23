Kalkaji minor gang-rape case: Delhi LG orders safety audit of parks across national capital

The LG of Delhi issued the directions following the gangrape of a 17-year-old at the Aastha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi.

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Delhi LG has announced an audit of parks in the national capital following the gangrape of a 17-year-old. File image/ANI

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will inspect parks across Delhi as part of a week-long safety audit beginning Thursday, acting on directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Officials will review lighting and security arrangements, patrolling and cleanliness at the parks.

The directions were issued against the backdrop of the recent gangrape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi. The incident prompted authorities to review safety arrangements in parks across the national capital. During the interim period, the DDA Vice Chairman has issued comprehensive directions to strengthen safety and security arrangements across all DDA parks in Delhi.

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The DDA has taken immediate cognisance of the incident and initiated a series of preventive and citizen-centric measures to further enhance public safety in parks under its jurisdiction. Sandhu directed the DDA and other concerned agencies to focus on adequate lighting, security arrangements, regular patrolling and cleanliness during the comprehensive audit.

The directions came after Delhi Police arrested accused persons in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor near Kalkaji Temple, officials said. According to police, the incident was reported near Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi on Monday evening. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of law.

Kalkaji gangrape

A 17-year-old was girl gang-raped by three men at a park near Kalkaji Mandir in southeast Delhi on Monday evening. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of law. Delhi Police had said that three men allegedly approached the minor and her friend while posing as police personnel. The accused allegedly threatened the two before taking the minor to a secluded area in a park near Kalkaji Temple, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Following the incident, a PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, after which a police team reached the spot. The minor was subsequently taken for medical examination and the investigation was initiated. Police also began examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

Also Read | Kalkaji gangrape: Three men brutally assault 17-year-old by posing as cops, Delhi Police arrests one after encounter

In the initial police action, one accused was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire. Police subsequently launched a search operation to trace the remaining two accused. The latest arrests of Hemant and Mukesh have now led to the apprehension of all three accused named in the case. The incident took place in the vicinity of the Kalkaji Temple and Aastha Kunj Park, an area that witnesses significant public movement.

Delhi Police have arrested two absconding accused in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor near Kalkaji Temple, officials said on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Hemant and Mukesh. Their arrests come hours after police apprehended one of the accused following a brief exchange of fire, while the other two had been absconding.