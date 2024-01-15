Kalvakuntla Kavitha Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Delhi Excise Policy Scam

Home

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, a member of Legislative Council from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Scam.

New Delhi: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Scam. She has been asked to appear before the ED on Tuesday. Last year also Kavitha was summoned by the ED regarding the probe into the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. She has also been questioned by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) for the same case earlier in December 2022.

Grounds Upon Which The MLC Has Been Summoned

Sources have revealed that the Enforcement Directorate has been closely investigating the financial transactions and policy decisions linked to the excise policy, and Kavitha’s involvement has raised questions. The MLC is expected to appear before the Directorate in Delhi to provide statements and documents related to her role in the controversial policy.

The summoning of Kavitha, a leading political personality, has triggered reactions from various sections. Opposition parties are demanding a thorough and impartial investigation, while Kavitha’s party has assured that the MLC will fully cooperate with the authorities, and they believe the summons will eventually be proven to be baseless.

Objectives of Investigations

As the investigation takes further steps, the focus will be on revelation of the intricacies of the excise policy and determining the extent of Kavitha’s involvement. The Enforcement Directorate is expected to continue questioning relevant individuals and investigating financial records to establish the facts surrounding the alleged scam.

Additional Steps Taken By The ED

The ED on January 13 has also summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for this case. CM Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for the fourth consecutive time in a row. He has earlier skipped all three summons issued by the ED on December 22, November 2, and January 3 stating them as “illegal and politically motivated.”

The ED has been seeking to record the statement of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on issues such as the formulation of policy, meetings held before it got finalized, and allegations of bribery.

The summoning adds a new dimension to the ongoing probe into the Delhi Excise Policy scam. With political implications and public interest at stake, the coming days are likely to witness intense scrutiny and debates surrounding the allegations against the people involved in the controversy.

(Inputs From ANI)

