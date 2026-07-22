TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suspended from Lok Sabha over ‘unsavoury language’ against woman MP in Monsoon Session

The Lok Sabha has suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for the rest of the Monsoon Session. The action came after Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced a motion accusing him of indecent behaviour and making misogynistic remarks against women members of Parliament.

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Kalyan Banerjee has been suspended from the rest of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. File image/PTI

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution on Wednesday suspending Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee for the remainder of Parliament’s Monsoon Session over the use of unparliamentary language against female members of the House.

Presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti said Banerjee’s comments had “hurt the dignity of the House” while announcing the decision. The House then adopted a resolution suspending him for the rest of the session, according to PTI.

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He then asked Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to read out a resolution seeking the consent of the House to suspend Banerjee. The resolution was passed by a voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition members over the NEET paper leak and other issues. As the resolution was adopted, Tenneti asked Banerjee to leave the precincts of the House.

Banerjee’s heated exchange with party colleagues

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had a heated exchange with some of his former party colleagues and NCPI MPs in the Lok Sabha chamber after the House was adjourned following an uproar by the opposition. The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) members involved in the exchange included Mitali Bagh, Shatabdi Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Banerjee has remained loyal to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

It was not clear what led to the heated exchange. Some members of opposition parties intervened and tried to calm down both sides. On being asked what had happened by some of the opposition MPs, Banerjee left the House. Bagh, Dastidar and some other NCPI members subsequently went to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber apparently to raise the issue.

As many as 20 TMC MPs revolted against the party leadership after the party’s defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections and joined the NCPI. They started sitting separately, away from the TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha. The NCPI MPs also expressed their allegiance to the ruling NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mamata cuts short Kalyan Banerjee Martyrs’ Day speech

Just a day earlier, Kalyan Banerjee stormed out of Mamata Banerjee faction’s Martyrs’ Day rally soon after his nearly 23-minute speech, after he broke into a verbal spat with the party chief over the time he had taken.

Also Read | ‘Choose me or Abhishek’: Kalyan Banerjee throws challenge to Mamata amid TMC MP exodus

Later, the Serampore MP said he was “extremely hurt” by what had happened. The row erupted after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the venue while Kalyan Banerjee was delivering his speech. He briefly paused to welcome her before resuming his address.

As the programme ran behind schedule, Kalyan was asked to wrap up his speech. However, he continued speaking for about 22-and-a-half minutes. According to sources in the Mamata Banerjee camp, all leaders had been asked to keep their remarks brief because the list of speakers at the Birla Planetarium rally was unusually long. Instead, Kalyan used his address to target both the BJP and the breakaway Trinamool faction led by Assembly Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

With inputs from PTI