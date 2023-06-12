Kalyan Jewellers Takes Firm Action Against Fake News With #SayNoToFakeNews Campaign

Home

Thrissur: Kalyan Jewellers India Limited, one of India’s largest jewellery companies, on Monday said it has taken a strong stance against malicious acts that aim to malign the brand’s reputation. Determined to safeguard its reputation, the company said it is in process to initiate legal action against the perpetrators responsible for spreading baseless rumours and misinformation.

Kalyan Jewellers in a statement said the brand remains committed to the values of transparency, trust, and customer satisfaction, which have been the cornerstones of its success.

Kalyan Jewellers said it is actively working with relevant authorities and legal experts to identify and take legal action against the individuals or groups responsible for the dissemination of false news.

It further added that the brand firmly believes that such actions are necessary to protect its customers and maintain the integrity of its name.

Speaking about this development, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “In a digital era where all brands grapple with challenges, we recognize the dual nature of digital media – its positive aspects and the negatives it harbours. As the government strives to regulate the circulation of fake news and curb such incidents, we find solace in the fact that people have become more aware of false narratives, and do their own enquires before drawing conclusions. At Kalyan Jewellers, trust serves as the bedrock of our brand. Through our steadfast commitment to customers, we uphold our 4-Level Assurance Plan, which guarantees the highest standards of quality, purity, and transparency that our customers expect from us. Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and their trust remains our utmost priority.”

Kalyan Jewellers has started a campaign called #SayNoToFakeNews and said it serves as a rallying call for patrons to stand against the spread of false information.

Through this initiative, Kalyan Jewellers seeks to educate and empower individuals to verify facts before believing or sharing news related to the brand. By encouraging responsible consumption of information, the campaign aims to protect the reputation and integrity of Kalyan Jewellers.

