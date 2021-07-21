Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh’s health is currently critical and he has been on live-saving support system since yesterday evening. “Former CM Kalyan Singh’s health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life-saving support system since yesterday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants,” the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said on Wednesday.Also Read - Kalyan Singh's Health Update: Ex-UP CM Showing 'Consistent Improvement', Says Hospital; PM Modi Wishes Him Speedy Recovery
The senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, a statement by the hospital read.
SGPGIMS Director R K Dhiman is closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.
Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.
Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.