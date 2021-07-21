Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh’s health is currently critical and he has been on live-saving support system since yesterday evening. “Former CM Kalyan Singh’s health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life-saving support system since yesterday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants,” the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said on Wednesday.Also Read - Kalyan Singh's Health Update: Ex-UP CM Showing 'Consistent Improvement', Says Hospital; PM Modi Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Former CM Kalyan Singh's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life saving support system since yesterday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants: PGI Lucknow (file photo) pic.twitter.com/itz5QQZRSe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 21, 2021

The senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, a statement by the hospital read.

SGPGIMS Director R K Dhiman is closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.