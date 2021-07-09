Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, is “better” and showing “consistent improvement”, the hospital said on Friday. Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness levels.Also Read - Covaxin Phase-3 Trial Looks Good, Safety Profile Meets Benchmarks: WHO Chief Scientist as Bharat Biotech Awaits Nod For Covid Vaccine

“The condition of Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), is better. He is hemodynamically stable. He is showing consistent improvement and his vital parameters are stable,” the hospital said in a statement.

“He is communicative and is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology,” it added.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Singh’s grandson dismissed rumours on Ex-UP CM’s health, saying the latter is recovering well. “He is better, recovering well. Rumours are rife (that he is not keeping well). PM Modi also called up to enquire about his health, I request people not to fall for rumours,” Sandeep Singh clarified.

He (Former CM Kalyan Singh) is better, recovering well. Rumours are rife (that he is not keeping well). PM Modi also called up to enquire about his health, I request people not to fall for rumours: Sandeep Singh, Kalyan Singh's grandson clarifies on his health. pic.twitter.com/jFhLvHRBuN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2021

Earlier, the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the grandson of Singh to enquire about his health, and said countless people across the country are praying for his speedy recovery.

Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

On Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda had visited the hospital and enquired about Singh’s health.

(With PTI inputs)