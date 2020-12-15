On his campaign trail, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday invoked the welfare legacy of iconic leader late M G Ramachandran and said the former chief minister belonged to the whole of Tamil Nadu. Haasan asserted ‘ego’ could be buried and he may join hands with Rajinikanth if electoral ties between their respective parties could be beneficial to the people. Also Read - Five of Family Found Dead in Tamil Nadu Village, Suicide Pact Suspected

To a question related to Rajinikanth's party launch in January 2021, Haasan said if their association could be beneficial to the people,"we will cooperate by giving up any ego and this has already been stated. There is nothing new to add."

Indicating their long time friendship, he told reporters at Tuticorin, "We are just a phone call away." If ties between them could be compatible vis-a-vis policies and programmes of the two parties, there could be an electoral tie-up, he said, adding both of them would help each other "if possible."

Like him, Rajinikanth too has raised voiced for a political transformation in Tamil Nadu. “Let him spell out his party’s ideology,” he said. Further discussion on the possibility of ties may be taken forward only later, he said.

In the past too, both the actors had said that they were not against joining hands and their assurance to people about corruption free governance and honest politics is a common feature. Earlier in the day, refraining from naming the AIADMK, he said the party was annoyed after he highlighted MGR in his recent address to a gathering and they claimed the leader belonged only to them.

The late leader, however, belonged to the whole of Tamil Nadu and not just to a party, he said addressing an MNM event. It was the reason why the people adored him as ‘Makkal Thilagam’ (leader of the people) notwithstanding his party affiliation, be it the DMK or later, the AIADMK which he founded, Haasan noted.