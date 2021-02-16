Chennai: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Applications will open on February 21. Last week, Haasan said that he will be the permanent president of the party to take on any decision related to the electoral alliance, poll strategy and selection of candidates, among others. The 234-seat assembly in Tamil Nadu, as well as the Puducherry assembly, will go to elections in May. Also Read - Ahead of Assembly Elections, Tamil Nadu Govt Waives ₹12,000 Crore Loan of Farmers

Haasan, whose party will distribute the applications online also, has fixed a non-refundable price of Rs 25,000 for applicants and said even non-members were welcome to apply for a ticket if they believed they had the due qualifications.

"This sum will be used for the party's expenses. Whether or not your application is accepted, the money will not be refunded. It will be your contribution towards honest democracy," the MNM chief said.

Application forms will be available both digitally as well as in party offices and ticket aspirants can submit the filled-in ones starting February 21, he said in a release.

Haasan invited applications from interested persons for all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and the 30 in neighbouring Puducherry.

Meanwhile, archrivals AIADMK and DMK have also announced the distribution of aspiring applicants who wish to contest the Tamil Nadu polls this year.