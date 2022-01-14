New Delhi: Senior journalist Kamaal Khan died on Thursday after suffering a massive heart attack. He breathed his last at his Butler Colony residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Khan was 61.Also Read - Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua Out: Salman Khan Drops Audio of 'Badshah ka Rap, Chulbul ki Dabanggayi'
Also Read - Salman Khan - Kaamal Khan Come Together To Recreate 'O Oh Jaane Jaana' For Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi's Time To Dance
Here is Khan’s last piece to camera (PTC): Also Read - IIFA 2017: You Cannot Miss This Video Of Salman Khan Singing Main Hoon Hero
A recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award, and Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award, Khan was working as Executive Editor with leading news channel NDTV.