New Delhi: Senior journalist Kamaal Khan died on Thursday after suffering a massive heart attack. He breathed his last at his Butler Colony residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Khan was 61.Also Read - Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua Out: Salman Khan Drops Audio of 'Badshah ka Rap, Chulbul ki Dabanggayi'

We are all devastated by the loss of Kamal Khan, an NDTV veteran and one of the country’s best journalists. pic.twitter.com/NZSS2bQOR5 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 14, 2022

A recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award, and Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award, Khan was working as Executive Editor with leading news channel NDTV.