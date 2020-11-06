Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday accused the BJP of allegedly ‘indulging in horse-trading’ again ahead of the results in 28 by-poll seats. “Madhya Pradesh voters whole-heartedly voted for truth in recently concluded by-elections for 28 seats. Since BJP has realised that they’re going to suffer a massive defeat, so they are engaging in horse-trading yet again. Many independent MLAs have been approached,” Kamal Nath said. Also Read - Here’s All You Need To Know While Travelling To Madhya Pradesh During COVID-19 Pandemic

70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the byelections to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, despite the coronavirus scare. Also Read - 'Need Nitish Kumar's Government For Development': PM Modi Pens Letter To People of Bihar

The average voting percentage in these constituencies in the 2018 Assembly polls was 72.93. Also Read - Bombay High Court Likely to Hear Arnab Goswami’s Bail Plea Today

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, are in the fray in the bypolls. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs in the 230-member house and needs to win eight seats to attain a simple majority.

Effective strength of the house is 229 as one Congress MLA resigned last month, but bypolll for that seat is yet to be held. The Congress’ tally has been reduced to 87 after the resignation of total 26 MLAs since March this year. The by-elections were necessitated after earlier resignations of 25 Congress MLAs and deaths of three sitting legislators.