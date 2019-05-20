New Delhi: Buoyed by the exit polls predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to the Madhya Pradesh governor asking for a special assembly session claiming that the state’s Kamal Nath government is in minority.

“We are sending a letter to the Governor requesting an assembly session as there are a lot of issues… It (the Madhya Pradesh government) will fall on its own. I don’t believe in horse-trading but I feel its time has come and it will have to go soon,” ANI quoted Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava as saying.

Bhargava said the exit polls had got it right in 2014 and that there would be an encore on May 23. Notably, poll pundits have predicted a clean sweep for the saffron party in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttaranchal, Haryana and Delhi.

“The Congress will get just 2-3 seat in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP will get a majority and the Modi government will be formed,” the BJP leader said.

Furthermore, he claimed,”Voters made up their mind to take revenge for the BJP’s defeat in the Assembly elections and voted for the it in large numbers.” Countering, Bhargav’s claims, CM Kamal Nath said, “Congress seats will increase and realities of the BJP’s slogans and jumlas will be laid bare (on May 23).”

At present, the Congress has 114 and the BJP 109 MLAs in the state Assembly. The Congress government is supported by the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Independent MLAs.