New Delhi: A day after slamming the Central government for the GST regulations at the World Economic Forum, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought central assistance to compensate losses due to heavy rains and floods. He handed over a memorandum to PM Modi in this regard.

“I discussed with Prime Minister about the excessive rainfall in the state due to which loss worth approximately Rs 16,000 crore is incurred,” Kamal Nath was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Prime Minister’s Office also later tweeted a picture in which Nath was seen handing over a memorandum to PM Modi.

“Farmers have been badly hit and their crop have been lost, roads are damaged, there is a loss to buildings and other infrastructure,” Nath said after meeting PM Modi.

He said that the production of soya-bean, corn and cotton will be drastically reduced and assured that he will think over it.

He further said that PM Modi has assured him of a survey to be conducted for estimating the loses in the state and then the compensation will be paid.

“He said that a survey would be conducted again to estimate the losses. The rains never stopped. We have also submitted the report of our survey,” he added.

Because of the recent floods, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 11,906 crore. Earlier the state government officials had also sought the assistance from a central team who had visited the state last month last month. The officials had made a formal request for financial assistance of Rs 11,906 crore before the central team.

