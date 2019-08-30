Indore: Days after reports surfaced that Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had asked the party to appoint him as the head of the PCC or he would “look for other options”, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Friday met party’s imterim president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

After the meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath told news agency ANI that various issues were discussed, and termed the conversation as “fruitful”.

“I met Sonia Gandhi ji today & we discussed various subjects, including party organisation in the state. It was a very fruitful discussion like always,” Kamal Nath said.

According to media reports, Scindia might switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if he is not made the PCC chief.

The reports also said that the Scindia was the top candidate for the CM’s post after the Congress won Madhya Pradesh state polls in December last year. However, the party chose Kamal Nath over Scindia given his more experience in politics.

After Congress’s humilating debacle in Lok Sabha elections, Kamal Nath stepped down from the post of PCC chief.