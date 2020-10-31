New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday went to the Supreme Court challenging Election Commission’s decision to revoke his “star campaigner” status for violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state. Also Read - On BJP's Free Vaccine Promise in Bihar Poll Manifesto, EC Says 'Not Violative of Model Code'

Taking to news agency PTI, senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said the senior Congress leader has challenged the ECI’s decision on various grounds and an urgent hearing on the plea would be sought. Also Read - 'What Post Star Campaigner Has?': Kamal Nath After EC Strips His Status Over Poll Code Breach

The poll panel had Friday taken note of alleged breach of “ethical and dignified behaviour” and revoked the “star campaigner” status of Congress leader. Also Read - Kamal Nath 'No' More Star Campaigner: EC Says Congress Leader Repeatedly Violated Code of Conduct

Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath hit out at the Election Commission and questioned its decision on removing his status for “repeated violations of the model code while campaigning for the bypolls”.

“Which post or position this star campaigner has? The EC had not given me any notice, nor had it asked me about it. Why they are doing this in the last two days of campaigning only they know,” Nath said.

“I have full faith in people and voters of the state, especially from these 28 seats. They are aware that the (BJP) government, which came to power by trading people’s mandate, has not been able to change anything in the last seven months… Voters in MP are simple, naive and poor, but they are very intelligent,” the former CM asserted.

The Madhya Pradesh by-elections will be held from November 3 to 28 to fill 28 vacant Assembly seats.