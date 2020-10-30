New Delhi: Taking strong action, Election Commission of India on Thursday revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct. Also Read - Munger Tense as Protest Erupts, DM And SP Lipi Singh Removed by Election Commission

Issuing a notice, the EC said if any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: First Phase Ends With 53.54% Voter Turnout, EC Says COVID Guidelines Followed | Key Points

The development comes at a time when the campaigning for the by-election to the state Assembly is underway in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - He Behaves Like Drunkards, Imarti Devi Hits Back at Kamal Nath For His 'Item' Remark; Claims Cong Won't Return to Power in MP

The SC said Kamal Nath violated the Code of Conduct while campaigning for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state. It said no permission will be granted by authorities to Kamal Nath as a star campaigner.