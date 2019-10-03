New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath On Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the GST during a session at the World Economic Forum in the national capital. “Here is a council, where there are few states (run by non-BJP parties) and rest are run by one party, they come there to sign on dotted line,” Kamal Nath said.

He added, “There’s no interaction, no engagement, no intellectual understanding of situation. Centre must realise that at the end of the day, it’s states which have to deliver. Progress in states, I would put it very squarely & bluntly, is not because of the centre, but despite it.”

The MP Chief Minister said this while addressing a session ‘Centre-state dynamics and GST Council’ at the World Economic Forum here. His statement comes days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 22 per cent in a bid to attract manufacturers and revive private investment.

“At this stage, my intention is to make sure that the government does not sit on payments which are due, the government does not sit on CAPEX (capital expenditure) which it had planned,” Sitharaman had noted.

In response to a question on the fiscal deficit target, Sitharaman had said, “I’m looking to get expenditure going. At this moment I want to ensure the government doesn’t sit on funds which is due.”

Speaking on the GST refund, Sitharaman had stated that 90 per cent of the amount outstanding as on August 23 have been cleared. “Hopefully 30-day limit is not crossed and I’m sure Revenue Secy will inform me but even in that we’ve kept the promise that refunds shall not be delayed,” said Sitharaman while addressing the media on Friday.