Kamal Nath Yet To Meet BJP Top Brass But Considering Joining Rival Party: Top Points

Rumours are running in the political market that Kamal Nath and his son, Nakul Nath, may soon join the BJP.

New Delhi: Amid high speculations of changing sides and joining rival party BJP in Madhya Pradesh, it’s been reported that Kamal Nath has told the Congress he is unhappy with what is happening in the party and feels that it isn’t the same organisation that he had joined over five decades ago. Moreover, the NDTV report has also said that he has not resigned yet.

The report also said that the former CM of Madhya Pradesh has not met Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rather, he has only had a talk with BJP Madhya Pradesh President VD Sharma.

Amid speculation that he may switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath told the media on Saturday that if he were to take a decision in this regard, he would inform the media first.

Rumours Warm On Kamal Nath Joining BJP

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kamal Nath and his son, Nakul Nath, may soon join the BJP.

“Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that,” Kamal Nath said.

Early in the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reacted to speculations over Kamal Nath joining the BJP.

“I spoke to Kamal Nath on Friday, he was in Chhindwara. A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail, do you think he will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?”

Reaction From Jitu Patwari

“Can you think even in a dream that Indira Gandhi’s ‘third son’ will quit the Congress? Can he think of leaving the workers who fought the Assembly elections under his leadership and worked tirelessly to try and make him the chief minister,” Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said on the news.

Congres MP Nakul Nath removed ‘INC’ from his social media bio, giving further momentum to the rumours that he is going to join the BJP. Furthermore, Nakul Nath, the lone Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, who was supposed to continue his meeting with party workers in his family bastion, Chhindwara, from February 14 to 18, stopped the meeting and left for Delhi along with his father.

(With inputs from agencies)

