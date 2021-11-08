Madhya Pradesh: The Children’s ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal caught fire on Monday. According to the news agency ANI, many children are suspected to be stuck in the building. The fire brigade has reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang is present at the spot.Also Read - BREAKING: 25 Vehicles Gutted as Fire Breaks Out at Police Station in Gujarat's Kheda

The fire started on the third floor of the hospital building, which houses the ICU, at around 9 pm, informed Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

Khan said he has no information about any causality at present, but worried family members of children admitted in the hospital were seen outside the medical facility. He said 8 to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

One of the hospital rooms was filled with smoke, the official said, adding a short-circuit may have caused the blaze. “We have no information of our children, it’s been 3-4 hours,” say parents who are waiting outside the Kamla Nehru Hospital.

(This is a breaking story)