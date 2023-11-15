Kamareddy Assembly Elections 2023: TRS, INC, Or BJP, Who Will Win The Seat This Time?

In the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, the Kamareddy constituency in the Nizamabad district will be voting on November 30.

Kamareddy Assembly Election 2023

In the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, the Kamareddy constituency in the Nizamabad district voted on November 30.

Kamareddy is an assembly constituency in Telangana. In the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, the Kamareddy constituency in the Nizamabad district will be voting on November 30. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Kamareddy comes under the Kamareddy district of Telangana State.This year, 3.17 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Telangana polls.

In 2018, Gampa Govardhan of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Mohd. Ali Shabbir of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4557 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate B.b.patil won from Zahirabad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 6229 votes by defeating Madan Mohan Rao of the Indian National Congress.

The term of the 119-member Legislative Assembly of Telangana is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. The last time Assembly elections were held in the state was in December 2018. Telangana is one of the five states going to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

