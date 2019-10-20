New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family members of Kamlesh Tiwari, the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha who was stabbed and killed inside his Lucknow house last Friday. Kiran Tiwari, the wife of the deceased, said the CM assured justice. “We want capital punishment for the murderers. He assured us that they will be punished,” Kiran Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the investigation gathered pace on Sunday as the UP police claimed to have found the clothes that matched with the CCTV footages of the day when Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered. According to reports, police said the clothes and bag were recovered from a hotel near Tiwari’s house in Lucknow. Five persons have been arrested by UP and Gujarat Police. Maharashtra ATS detained another person late on Saturday night.

On Saturday, UP Police dismissed any terror link to the murder and said that Tiwari was killed because of the derogatory remarks he made against prophet Muhammed in 2015. Tiwari’s son demanded an NIA probe into the murder.

The suspects were carrying a sweet box for Tiwari and that’s how they gained entry inside his Lucknow house where they spent over 30 minutes before stabbing him to death. One of the men was wearing a saffron kurta and the other a red one, while the woman was wearing a red kurta and white dupatta.

Tiwari had two armed security personnel who were not present on Friday in his home. However, there were security guards at the gate who stopped the strangers and later allowed them only after checking with Kamlesh Tiwari.

In 2015, clerics Maulana Mohammad Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq had announced a bounty of Rs 1.5 crore for beheading Kamlesh Tiwari for his allegedly controversial comments on Prophet Muhammed.