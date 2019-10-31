New Delhi: The UP Police have arrested one more person from Bareilly in connection with the Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.

The accused, identified as Kamran, allegedly helped the assailants – Moinuddin and Ashraf, in trying to escape to Nepal. He works in the travel agency of Naved, another accused who has been arrested.

A total of six persons have been arrested so far. Other accused – Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh – were sent to police custody last week in connection with the case.

Kamran aided the two accused – Moinuddin and Ashfaq in committing the crime, the police said. The main accused who killed Tiwari have been identified as Ashfaq Hussain, Jakir Hussain Shaikh (34), and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27).

Both were arrested by Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on October 21.

Kamlesh was shot in his house in the Khurshid Bagh area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment.