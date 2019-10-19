New Delhi: Taking stock of the controversial murder, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to meet the family members of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the ‘well-planned’ murder of the leader, CM Adityanath said, “Kamlesh was the President of the Hindu Samaj Party. The assailants came to his house in Lucknow yesterday, sat and had tea with him, and later killed him after sending all security guards out to buy something from the market.”

#WATCH UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: He was the President of Hindu Samaj Party. The assailants came to his house in Lucknow yesterday, sat&had tea with him, and later killed him after sending all security guards out to buy something from market. pic.twitter.com/kkbFnms17T — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2019

Adityanath further said that the suspects have been arrested on murder charges. He further ensured that the miscreants will get stringent punishment and that the investigation will be completed within a few hours.

Earlier today, his family stated that they will not cremate the body demanding CM Yogi Adityanath to pay them a visit. The family had also urged the UP Chief Minister for job assurance for two members of the family.

Kamlesh’s wife had even threatened to self immolate if the demands were not met.

CM Yogi Adityanath, who is currently in Maharashtra rallying for the upcoming Assembly Elections, will return to Lucknow on Saturday evening and meet the kins to hear out their grievances.

Kamlesh Tiwari Murder

Former chief of Hindu Mahasabha, Kamlesh Tiwari was found brutally murdered on Friday afternoon in his Lucknow residence in Naka Hindola area. He was shot multiple times and also stabbed by unidentified miscreants in broad daylight in Lucknow.

The three accused arrested have been identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan, & Khurshid Ahmed Pathan and are being investigated by a joint team of UP and Gujarat police.

The police have said that Tiwari’s “inciting speech” on Prophet Mohammed in 2015 was the reason behind the murder. The police also confirmed based on the information that the murder was committed in a planned manner.

Tiwari had hit the headlines in 2015 when he made a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad. Upsetting Muslims all over the country, he had called Prophet Muhammad the first homosexual in the world.

Massive protests broke out in different parts of the country after his speech and Tiwari was booked under the National Security Act for making provocative remarks against the Muslim religious leader. Outraged, around one lakh Muslims had gathered in Muzaffarnagar to demand death penalty for Tiwari.