New Delhi: Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari was stabbed 15 times by his killers before he was shot, the postmortem report has revealed. Tiwari was killed in his Lucknow residence on October 18.

According to the post-mortem, conducted by the doctors at King George Medical University in Lucknow, there were seven stab wounds at a single spot on the left side of his chest.

The knife was brought hidden in a sweet box the killers carried with them to his residence. However, it is baffling that if the assailants fired, then how Tiwari’s wife could not hear the sound.

Two more arrested were made in connection with the murder case on Tuesday by the Gujarat ATS. The accused were identified as Ashfaq Shaikh,34, and Moinuddin Pathan, 27. Both are residents of Surat district of Gujarat. They were absconding since Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder.

Tiwari’s family expressed satisfaction over the arrests. “I am very happy with the arrest of the killers. Now they should be hanged (for their crime),” Kusum Tiwari, mother of Kamlesh Tiwari said.

In 2015, clerics Maulana Mohammad Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq had announced a bounty of Rs 1.5 crore for beheading Tiwari for his allegedly controversial comments on Prophet Muhammed in 2015. The police is probing whether there is any link between this 2015 incident and his killing.

Earlier, six people were arrested from different parts of the country based on leads provided by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Rasheed Ahmed Pathan and Faizan, three were from Gujarat and two Muslim clerics named by Tiwari’s wife were arrested from Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. The Maharashtra police arrested Sayyed Asim Ali, the sixth accused, from Nagpur based on intel received by the joint team.