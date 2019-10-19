Lucknow: Amid high drama, the mortal remains of the slain Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari was handed over to his family on the early hours of Saturday morning. However, his family has refused to cremate his body until UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays them a visit.

Sitapur: Family members of #KamleshTiwari who died after he was shot at in his office in Lucknow yesterday, in mourning. Mortal remains of Tiwari have reached his residence in Mahmudabad. pic.twitter.com/WqSsiYHxTg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2019

On Friday, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in broad daylight in Lucknow. While the police is still on the lookout for the murderers, Kamlesh’s wife has now blamed two ‘maulanas’ from Bijnor for his death.

She told India Today, “In 2016, Mohammed Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anuwarul Haq had announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore on my husband’s head. They have killed my husband by hatching a conspiracy.”

Based on her complaint, an FIR against three people including the two maulanas and an unknown person has been filed. Meanwhile, the police said they have recovered a CCTV footage from near the crime scene in which two people can be seen approaching Kamlesh’s office before the murder took place.

Tiwari had hit the headlines in 2015 when he made a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad. Upsetting Muslims all over the country, he had called Prophet Muhammad the first homosexual in the world.

Following the statement, protests broke out in different parts of the country and Tiwari was booked under the National Security Act for making provocative remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Outraged, around one lakh Muslims had gathered in Muzaffarnagar to demand death penalty for Tiwari.

Mohammad Mufti Naeem and Anwarul Haq had then announced a bounty on Tiwari’s head for his derogatory remarks.