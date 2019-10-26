Lucknow: Kiran Tiwari has been declared as the new party president of Hindu Samaj Party. She is the wife of the former president of the Hindu outfit, Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead at Naka area of Lucknow earlier this month.

Following the attack, Tiwari was rushed to a hospital. However, he breathed his last at the hospital.

The assailants had fled the spot of crime.

“Some people were threatening to kill Kamlesh. That’s why we were demanding security for Kamlesh and family for the last two years. But government and administration did not listen to us,” a relative told news agency ANI.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to investigate Tiwari’s murder.

Kiran had earlier threatened to self immolate herself demanding justice for her husband. She had told reporters, “I will commit self-immolation right at this place along with my children”.

Further, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also sanctioned immediate financial help of Rs. 15 lakh to wife of Kamlesh Tiwari.

A senior state government official said that the chief minister also sanctioned a house for the family of Kamlesh Tiwari in Sitapur district.

A post mortem report of Kamlesh Tiwari had revealed that he was stabbed 15 times by his killers before he being shot. The knife was brought hidden in a sweet box the killers carried with them to his residence.

(With agency inputs)