New Delhi: The first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand as well as the country, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, passed away on late on Monday after suffering from an illness for which she was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

A 1973 batch IPS officer, Bhattacharya scripted history in 2004 when she became the DGP of Uttarakhand. During her service, she was regarded as one of the finest police officers of the country. She retired as the DGP in October 2007, following which, she had been living in Mumbai.

After retirement, Kanchan also tried her hand at politics by contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. She contested from Haridwar seat in Uttarakhand on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. However, she could not make it to the lower house of the Parliament.

Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, the first woman DGP of Uttarakhand and the country, passed away in Mumbai last night, following a brief illness. pic.twitter.com/uN84uV8tTV — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

The Uttarakhand Police expressed grief over her death in a Twitter post. “Uttarakhand Police expresses condolences on her demise and remembers her phenomenal contribution,” read the tweet.