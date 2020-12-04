New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal has slapped a legal notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, a day after she misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in Shaheen Bagh. The party, a former ally of ruling BJP also sought an unconditional apology for her ‘derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100’.

“We’ve sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers’ protest as antinational. We demand an unconditional apology from her for insensitive remarks”, said Akali Dal National Spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa has also shared a picture of the notice on Twitter and said that the Bollywood actor must apologise for trying to imply through her tweets that the “farmers’ protests were anti-national”.

Earlier on Thursday, the micro-blogging site saw a tweet war between Kangana and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. However, after a day-long online war, the ‘Manikarnika’ star took to Twitter to share multiple tweets and check the misconceptions that led to the social media war.