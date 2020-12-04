New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal has slapped a legal notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, a day after she misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in Shaheen Bagh. The party, a former ally of ruling BJP also sought an unconditional apology for her ‘derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100’.
“We’ve sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers’ protest as antinational. We demand an unconditional apology from her for insensitive remarks”, said Akali Dal National Spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Sirsa has also shared a picture of the notice on Twitter and said that the Bollywood actor must apologise for trying to imply through her tweets that the “farmers’ protests were anti-national”.
Earlier on Thursday, the micro-blogging site saw a tweet war between Kangana and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. However, after a day-long online war, the ‘Manikarnika’ star took to Twitter to share multiple tweets and check the misconceptions that led to the social media war.
"I am with farmers, last year I activity promoted agroforestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers exploitation and their problems also I worry a lot so prayed for resolves in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill," she said.
In the second tweet, she said she was certain that the government will address all the doubts on the overrated issue, "This Bill is going to transform farmers lives for better in many ways, I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours but I am certain government will address all doubts, please be patient. I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold a special place in my heart."
In another tweet, she said the latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results.
“My request to Farmers across the nation is don’t let any communists/Khalistani tukde gangs hijack your protests. Latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results. I wish everyone all the best. Hope peace n faith prevails in the nation again, Jai Hind,” she said.