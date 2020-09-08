Amid a war of words between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, the actress has been granted Y category security by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA). Also Read - Breaking: Shiv Sena Files Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut Under Charges of Sedition For Her PoK Comment

The decision to provide Y security to Kangana comes after she announced that she is planning to visit Mumbai on September 9. Notably, she is the first Bollywood actor who will be guarded by CRPF commandos.

In India, security is provided to high-risk individuals by the police and local government depending on the threat perception to the person. The individuals who get these security blanket mainly include Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, High Court and Supreme Court judges, top politicians.

They are provided security cover under one or the other categories by the NSG (National Security Guards), CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and state police.

Presently, there are 4 types of securities provided by the government:

X category: This is the lowest level of security cover, having 2 armed police only and no commandos

Y category: The second type of security cover, is stronger than X, having 11 personnel including 1 or 2 Commandos and police personnel. However, Kangana is said to receive Y+ protection which means that 11 to 22 personnel security personnel will be guarding her. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be responsible for providing security to Kangana.

Z category: The Z category has a security cover of 22 personnel including 4 or 5 NSG commandos and police personnel, along with one escort car.

Z+ category: This is the strongest security cover of 36 personnel and is provided by the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos. Each commando is an expert in martial arts and unarmed combat. Only 10-17 VIPs in the country are provided with the Z+ security including PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, etc.

Meanwhile, the Special Protection Group (SPG) security is provided to the Prime Minister, former Prime Minister and members of their immediate families.