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  • Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ruchika Singhs apology video, blames demonic leftists for influencing teenager; Ek bhi scarf/burkha wali beti...

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ruchika Singh’s apology video, blames ‘demonic leftists’ for influencing teenager; ‘Ek bhi scarf/burkha wali beti…’

Kangana's reaction came a day after the Delhi Police started examining the Zero FIR that was transferred from Noida as part of the investigation.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: August 1, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ruchika Singh's apology video, blames 'demonic leftists' for influencing teenager; 'Ek bhi scarf/burkha wali beti...'
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ruchika Singh's apology video, blames 'demonic leftists' for influencing teenager; 'Ek bhi burkha wali beti...' (ANI)

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has responded to the apology video released by Ruchika Singh, the Noida teenager who was booked for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Reacting to the video, Kangana said the girl herself had claimed that she had never posted anything against PM Modi before and that she was influenced by others at the protest.

In her post, Kangana wrote that the teenager was “hardly 15 years old” and alleged that her friends took her to the protest, where people encouraged her to abuse the Prime Minister. She urged parents to protect their children from what she described as “evil feminazi and demonic leftists.”

Read more: 'I look like Hrithik...': CJP leader Saurav Das fires back at Kangana Ranaut after being called 'gutter'

The BJP MP also questioned why, according to her, Hindu girls were more easily influenced in such situations. She claimed that no girl wearing a scarf or burqa had behaved in a similar manner during the protest and said the Hindu community should reflect on why its daughters were, in her view, more vulnerable to manipulation. Kangana added that society must do more to protect young girls.

Kangana’s reaction came a day after the Delhi Police started examining the Zero FIR that was transferred from Noida as part of the investigation.

Ruchika Singh’s apology

While the FIR describes her as 25 years old, but Ruchika claimed in her apology video that she is only 15 years old. In the video, she said she was influenced by people at the protest and regretted using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said many bad things about the Prime Minister. I am only 15 years old. What I did cannot be forgiven. I said many hurtful things. I apologise to the entire country. I feel deeply ashamed and cannot even face myself. Please forgive me,” she said.

Her apology came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a new Instagram video, urging people to respond with understanding instead of anger over the abusive remarks made during the protest.

In the video, the Prime Minister described the students as “misguided children” and said they should be guided rather than punished.

“These are our children who have lost their way. It is our responsibility to show them the right path. Punishing them, dragging them to court or making life difficult for them will not improve the situation,” he said.

PM Modi also encouraged the students to put the incident behind them and focus on their future and the country’s progress.

Addressing them directly, he said, “Children, come, let us move forward together for the nation. Learn something new and also learn from your mistakes. Chase your dreams and help build a stronger India. I live for you and work for your brighter future. Let us all move the country forward together.”

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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