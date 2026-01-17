Home

Kangana Ranaut said that such election results are like getting justice for her, as she recalled the BMC's action against her property

New Delhi: The results of the Maharashtra BMC elections are out, and going with the same, the Thackeray family’s rule over the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has come to an end. The Mahayuti alliance has secured a majority, and after a long time, Mumbai will have a mayor from the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance.

It’s like getting justice; Kangana Ranaut reacts to results

Meanwhile, BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the defeat of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray as she expressed happiness over the defeat of the Uddhav Thackeray faction in the BMC elections, calling it “justice.” She said that those who “demolished my house” have now been ousted from power. Kangana congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the BJP’s resounding victory.

Kangana recalls BMC’s action against her property

Kangana said, “Those who abused me, demolished my house, hurled insults at me, and threatened me to leave Maharashtra, have now been abandoned by Maharashtra. I am happy that the public is showing these misogynistic, bullying, and nepotistic mafia their rightful place.”

Kangana congratulates PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis

“I am extremely happy with the BJP’s resounding victory in the Maharashtra BMC elections. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, and the entire BJP family of Maharashtra for this spectacular saffron wave. This is a big victory for all of us. The wheel of time always turns,” said Kangana.

Kangana’s 5-year-old video trends

After the BMC election results, a 2020 video of Kangana Ranaut against Uddhav Thackeray is once again going viral on social media. The video is from the time when Kangana’s office was demolished. At that time, Kangana had shared a video on Twitter saying, “Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? You have taken great revenge on me by demolishing my house with the help of the film mafia. Today, my house has been broken, tomorrow your arrogance will be shattered. This is the wheel of time.”

