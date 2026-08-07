Kangana takes a U-turn on Gen Z, calls them ‘real strength’ days after labelling them ‘Generation Gutter’

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, who was embroiled in controversy after her recent statement about Gen Z, has now come out openly in support of the youth.

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Kangana takes a U-turn on Gen Z, calls them 'real strength' days after labelling them 'Generation Gutter' (PTI)

Taking a U-turn, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who stirred a hornest nest by her recent comments on Gen Z, appeared to be on a damage control mode. On being asked outside Parliament on Friday, she offered a new definition of Gen Z. She stated bluntly that this generation is our real strength. While speaking to the media, Kangana Ranaut expressed her views on the ongoing debate surrounding Gen Z. She said that the entire young generation should not be misrepresented because of a few individuals active on social media.

‘Gen Z is part of the government’

Amidst heavy rain, she quickly answered media questions and also targeted the opposition. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke with Gen-Ji and Gen-Alpha for an hour in Mumbai on Thursday. Do you think we should listen to them? Commenting on this, Kangana said, “Gen Z is part of the government. It is on Gen Z’s mandate that we have been in power for so many years.”

She further said, “It’s not just the 10-15 people who are abusing during the protests. He cited the example of Jharkhand, where those protesting are sitting so well. So many young people brought home medals at the Commonwealth Games. They dedicated them to the country and the Prime Minister.”

Some select people are tarnishing the name of Gen Z: Kangana

Kangana, however, also took a jab. She said that the brigades that are so visible are not visible when it comes to environmental issues or planting trees. She concluded by saying that a select few are tarnishing Gen Z’s name. Gen Z is our greatest strength, and we are proud of our Gen Z.

Kangana had called Gen Z ‘Generation Gutter’

It’s worth noting that Kangana Ranaut’s stance is completely different from her earlier statement, which recently sparked controversy from social media to Parliament. In fact, expressing displeasure over reels and social media content of the protests, Kangana even referred to some of the protesting youth as “Generation Gutter.”

Clarification was given after trolling

Following this sharp reaction, Kangana Ranaut was met with strong criticism on social media and from opposition parties. Kangana Ranaut clarified that her criticism was not directed at any particular generation, but rather at inappropriate public behavior. She added that she always admires young people who are making positive contributions to the country.