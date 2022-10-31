Kangra Assembly Constituency: The Kangra Assembly Constituency falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. It is the 16th of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, Pawan Kumar Kajal, who was then in the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Sanjay Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6208 votes. Himachal has a 68 members assembly and Kangra district has the maximum number of 15 seats in the state.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: A Prestige Battle For BJP At Dharampur Constituency

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress. Also Read - Karsog Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP be Able to Repeat Its Victory?

CANDIDATES FOR KANGRA ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

Pawan Kajal (BJP)

Surender Singh Kaku (Congress)

Rajkumar Jaswal (AAP)

For the general elections to the Himachal Assembly, now 92 candidates remained in the fray for 15 assembly seats in district Kangra. On the last date of withdrawal of nominations, 25 candidates from across the district withdrew from the assembly elections. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: It's BJP's Lokendra Kumar Vs Congress's Bansi Lal Kaushal In Anni

As per the estimates of the 2011 census, out of a total of 1755977 population, 93.3% is rural and 6.7% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 21.27 and 9.13, respectively, out of the total population.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 1427338 electorates and 1876 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout in the 2019 Parliamentary election was 70.73%, whereas it was 63.56% in 2014 Parliamentary Election. The BJP and the INC got 72.02% and 24.59% votes, respectively, in 2019 parliamentary election, while The BJP and the INC got 57.06% and 35.79% in 2014 parliamentary election, respectively.