New Delhi: Kanhaiya Kumar, who contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai from CPI ticket, and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani are likely to join the Congress party on Tuesday. Posters of Kanhaiya Kumar have also been put up outside the Congress office in Delhi. According to the reports, the induction was planned for September 27, which is the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. However, farmers' unions had given a call for a nationwide protest on the same day.

Jignesh Mevani, an independent Gujarat MLA, announced last week that he would join Congress on September 28 along with former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Delhi | Posters welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar into Congress put up outside the Congress office ahead of his proposed joining pic.twitter.com/NucdHRXCt5 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Kanhaiya Kumar had fought the Lok Sabha election in 2019 on a CPI ticket from Begusarai but lost to BJP stalwart Giriraj Singh. Mewani is an independent MLA from Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM).

Both Kumar and Mevani are known for their vocal opposition to policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Sources close to Kanhaiya Kumar had earlier said that he and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani will join the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Before joining the Congress, Kumar and Mevani are likely to go to Shaheedi Park at ITO here to garland the statue of Bhagat Singh, a day after the 114th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. Rahul Gandhi is likely to be present with them at ITO. Youth Congress workers will be present in “large numbers” at the venue.

Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel are also likely to be present when Kumar and Mevani will join the Congress.