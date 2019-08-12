New Delhi: A video of CPI leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar has gone viral on social media wherein he is seen speaking about ‘one India’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. Kumar was attending the centenary celebrations of Communist Party of India leader BV Kakkilaya in Mangalore, when a female student asked him ‘why he doesn’t stand for ‘one nation, one party’.

While responding to the question, the CPI leader said,“There’s only one nation, India is one but the one constitution that represents the country has more than 300 articles. And to even represent that one nation in the parliament there are two houses — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.”

Check out his viral video here:

The female student had also requested Kumar to say ‘Jai Hind’ once, saying ‘it will be pride to Mangalore’. To which Kanhaiya said, “See, you have said ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but where I come from we say Sita-Ram”. Notably, the woman had began her question saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’.