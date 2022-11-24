Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Vaghela Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh Succeed In Retaining Kankrej Constituency For BJP?

Kankrej is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat.

Gujarat Polls, Kankrej Constituency Seat: Kankrej is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of Banaskantha district, numbered as 15-Kankrej. Kankrej Assembly constituency falls under the Patan Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji won from Patan Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 193879 votes by defeating Jagdish Thakor of the Indian National Congress.

Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

CANDIDATES FOR KANKREJ ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

MukeshKumar Somalal Thakkar(Aam Aadmi Party)

Vaghela Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh(Bharatiya Janata Party)

Amrutji Motiji Thakor(Indian National Congress)

Maheshbhai Vershibhai Makavana(Bahujan Samaj Party)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

KANKREJ ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh Vaghela BJP Winner 95,131 49.65% 8,588 Jalera Dineshji Dharsiji INC Runner Up 86,543 45.17% None Of The Above None of the Above 3rd 3,881 2.03% Thakor Lebuji Bhudarji IND 4th 3,037 1.59% Makvana Vaghabhai Maganbhai BSP 5th 1,952 1.02% Desai Ishvarbhai Mahadevbhai All India Hindustan 6th 1,043 0.54%