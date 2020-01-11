New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his condolences over last evening’s Kannauj bus fire incident, in which 20 people have lost their lives.

The private double-decker bus, which was on its way to Jaipur, caught fire after colliding with a truck. Nearly 50 people were on board the bus when the incident, which took place on the GT Road stretch of the Delhi-Kanpur highway, happened.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to Kolkata, tweeted: “I am deeply saddened to know about the horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. Several people have lost their lives in the accident. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured persons.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे के बारे में जानकर अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

A total of 21 passengers, too, were injured in the accident. All of them are reported to be out of danger. Three to four fire engines, which were pressed into service following the accident, took around 30-40 minutes to douse the fire in both the vehicles.

Expressing grief the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs two lakh each to the kin of those who died in the accident, as well as Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

CM Yogi Adityanath: Entire dist admn is at the spot&involved in rescue operation. So far 21 injured have been taken to hospital. Fire is under control. It isn't yet clear that how many lives were claimed in the incident. I've asked minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri to go to the spot. https://t.co/4wzjTsATaH pic.twitter.com/6CVYxJNYOC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020

The Chief Minister also asked for a report from the District Magistrate and sent cabinet minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri to go to the accident site and take stock of the situation.