By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express Derails At Kannur During Shunting; Check New Departure Schedule
The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 AM today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 AM.
Kannur: Coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) Executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard on Saturday morning. The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 AM today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 AM. The derailed coaches were disconnected from the train.
Trending Now
#WATCH | Kerala: Coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) Executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard. The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 AM today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 AM. The derailed coaches were disconnected… pic.twitter.com/SsIIP9c9cA
— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.