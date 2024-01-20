Top Recommended Stories

The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 AM today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 AM.

Published: January 20, 2024 10:44 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express Derails At Kannur During Shunting; Check New Departure Schedule

Kannur: Coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) Executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard on Saturday morning. The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 AM today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 AM. The derailed coaches were disconnected from the train.

