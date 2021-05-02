Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Kannur Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Kannur went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Kannur seat: Kannur comes under the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala. In 2016, CS’s Ramachandran Kadannappalli won from this seat, defeating Satheesan Pacheni of INL by a margin of 1,196 votes. This year, the battle is between Kadannappalli Ramachandran of Con(S), Satheeshan Pacheni of Congress and Archana Vandichal of BJP. In 2016, the Kannur assembly constituency had 1,62,198 electors, of which 74,179 were male voters and 88,019 females.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: Kadannappalli Ramachandran of Con(S), Satheeshan Pacheni of CONG, Archana Vandichal of BJP

