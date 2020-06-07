Kanpur: At least 50 people in Shivnagar area of Barra in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur tested positive for coronavirus, following which the locality has been declared red zone. Of the total 50, 19 are women. Also Read - Unlock 1: Religious Places in These Cities Across India Won’t Open From Monday | Here’s Why

The matter came to light after a corporator of Barra area fell ill, and was found to be corona positive after he was tested. His representative also tested positive. The health officials began contact tracing and found that people who had come in contact were also Corona positive.

All those who have tested positive have been visiting the house of a local councillor to watch Ramayana on television, which was being televised by Doordarshan till last month. Reports claimed that, in their eagerness to watch the epic on television, the people neither wore masks nor maintained social distancing.

A senior health official said, “The area is essentially a Dalit slum and majority of the residents are involved in the trade of selling milk, vegetable, fruits etc. The women work as domestic maids. The area has now been declared a hotspot and we are stepping up testing.”

Majority of the patients were asymptomatic. Vice-principal of GSVM medical college, Prof Richa Giri, said if a person does not show any symptom, it simply means that his/her immune system is good. “But it does not mean that the person should be let free as any carelessness will prove deadly. They must come forward and cooperate with the medical teams for their treatment,” she said.

IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal visited the area on Friday night after the Corona test reports came in. The IG ordered door-to-door supply of essential items in the area and warned of action if people violated the lockdown rules and stepped out of their homes.

