New Delhi: The bounty price to nab Uttar Pradesh's most-wanted fugitive Vikas Dubey, the key-accused in Kanpur encounter, has been raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday.

"Cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. It would be given to those providing information about him," Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters in Lucknow.

Earlier today, Vikas Dubey, the mastermind behind the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, spotted on the streets in Faridabad in the national capital region of Delhi.

A CCTV footage was recovered by the UP police on Tuesday evening in which Vikas could be seen donning a dark black shirt, jeans and mask. He was staying under a fake identity in a small-budget hotel located in the populated Badkhal Chowk area of Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, another CCTV grab showed he was standing on the roadside with a bag, awaiting a vehicle.

Two others associated with him – Ankur, the hotel staff who helped the criminal in hiding, and Prabhat, an associate from his village – were arrested.

At least 25 teams of the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police have been on a rigorous manhunt to nab Vikas Dubey since the Friday massacre.

Earlier in the day, the Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey, a right-hand man of gangster Vikas Dubey, in an encounter in Maudaha in Uttar Pradesh. Another aide, Shyamu Bajpai, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 has also been arrested in Chaubeypur district following an encounter.